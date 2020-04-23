Coronavirus

The 5:30 A.M. Warrior Call: Could We Have a COVID-19 Vaccine by August? (4/23/2020)

An Oxford University vaccine will soon begin human testing.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Every morning, Joe De Sena, CEO and founder of Spartan, connects with his worldwide network of leaders and experts to get first-person accounts of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. These calls are happening in real time, and Entrepreneur has not independently verified the speakers' reports.

Today, the group discuss an Oxford University COVID-19 vaccine that will begin human testing April 23 and could be available by August or September if clinical trials are successful. However, one study has found the coronavirus has mutated into at least 30 different strains. 

