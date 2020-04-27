Business Connect

Join TED Speaker Efosa Ojomo and NYT Bestselling Author Karen Dillon To Discuss "The Power Of Market-Creating Innovation"

If you've ever wanted to learn about the theories and strategies that influenced the founders of Apple, Dropbox, and Twitter, then here's your chance to do just that.
Join TED Speaker Efosa Ojomo and NYT Bestselling Author Karen Dillon To Discuss "The Power Of Market-Creating Innovation"
Image credit: THEORY
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

If you've ever wanted to learn about the theories and strategies that influenced the founders of Apple, Dropbox, and Twitter, then here's your chance to do just that.

Entrepreneur Middle East and THEORY invite you to join a live and interactive discussion on “The Power of Market-Creating Innovation” on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at 9.30pm (UAE) led by TED speaker Efoso Ajomo and New York Times bestselling author Karen Dillon, both of whom have co-authored books with the late Harvard Business School Professor Clayton Christensen, known as the architect of, and the world's foremost authority on, disruptive innovation.

Efoso Ojomo is a leader of global prosperity research, whose work has been published by Harvard Business Review, The Guardian, Quartz, and The World Bank.

Efoso Ojomo

Karen Dillon is the former editor of Harvard Business Review. A graduate of Cornell University, she was named by Ashoka as one of the world’s most influential and inspiring women.

Karen Dillon

Organized by THEORY, an Abu Dhabi-based venture that is offering you to “learn from the top 10%” by offering you access to in-depth business and finance knowledge from regional and international experts, this discussion aims to kickstart a journey that will help companies and entrepreneurs desperate for long-term growth see actual, sustainable progress where they’ve failed before.

Seats are limited for this live discussion, so save your spot using the premium ticket code “EME” by clicking here.

