Filing An Airline Complaint

December 4, 2000 4 min read

Q: My expectations of the airlines are no higher than anyone else's, but the rudeness and lack of communication I experienced on a recent flight added insult to already frustrating circumstances. At the very least, I'd like to receive an apology, and I think I should also be compensated for the inconvenience. What's the best way to go about getting this?

A: With flights packed and airports bursting at the seams, airline customer service often leaves much to be desired. If you feel slighted in service, then you have every reason to voice your dissatisfaction and, if reasonable, demand compensation. The key is knowing how to file a complaint effectively.

Venting your anger haphazardly may bring short-term emotional benefits, but in the long run, you're better off if you approach your concern calmly and rationally. Airline consumer affairs representatives are deluged with piles of written complaints, but there are several ways to argue your case more effectively and maximize your chances of getting an answer or compensation. Here are a few things to remember:

If you're sending a letter to the airline, keep it to one or two pages, typed. Be sure to send a copy to both the airline and the Department of Transportation, which tracks the number of complaints it receives and posts the results in its monthly Consumer Report. Here's the address:

U.S. Department of Transportation Aviation Consumer Protection Division C-75, Room 4107 Washington, DC 20590 202-366-2220 airconsumer@ost.dot.govhttp:www.dot.gov/airconsumer

Be specific. Spell out as concisely as possible exactly what happened. Include dates, names, locations, flight numbers and frequent flier account information.

Calm down and give yourself a day or two to calm down before writing a letter. You'll lose credence if you seem unreasonable or spiteful. Remember, the person reading your letter is trained in business, not counseling.

If you're requesting some kind of compensation, be specific and reasonable. For example, if you feel you're entitled to a credit of frequent flier miles to your account, then specify the amount.

In addition, there's been recent growth in the number of Web sites with bulletin boards for posting complaints and sharing them with other passengers. However, posting a complaint here doesn't stand in place of filing an official complaint with an airline. Here are some great places to vent your anger and see if others have had similar experiences:

Air Travel Complaints

Complaints.com

eComplaints.com

uGetheard.com





Register Your Complaint

The following is contact information for some of the major airlines:

Alaska Airlines Customer Care

P.O. Box 68900

Seattle, WA 98168

Phone: (206) 870-6062

Fax: (206) 439-4477

www.alaskaair.com

America West Airlines Customer Relations

4000 E. Sky Harbor Blvd.

Phoenix, AZ 85034

(480) 693-6719

www.americawest.com

American Airlines Customer Relations

P.O. Box 619612, Mail Drop 2400

Dallas/Fort Worth Airport, TX 75261-9612

Phone: (817) 967-2000

Fax: (817) 967-4162

www.aa.com

Continental Airlines Customer Care

P.O. Box 4607

Houston, TX 77210-4607

Phone: (800) WE-CARE-2

www.continental.com

Delta Air Lines Customer Care

P.O. Box 20980

Atlanta, GA 30320-2980

Phone: (404) 715-1450

Fax: (888) 286-3163

www.delta.com

Northwest Airlines Customer Relations

Dept. C6590

P.O. Box 11875

St. Paul, MN 51111-0875

(612) 726-2046

www.nwa.com

Southwest Airlines Customer Relations

P.O. Box 36647

Dallas, TX 75235-1647

Phone: (214) 792-4223

Fax: (214) 792-5099

www.iflyswa.com

TWA Customer Relations

1415 Olive St., #100

St. Louis, MO 63103

Phone: (314) 589-3600

Fax: (314) 589-3626

www.twa.com

United Airlines Customer Relations/WHQPW

P.O. Box 66100

Chicago, IL 60666

Phone: (877) 225-1327

Fax: (847) 700-2214

www.ual.com