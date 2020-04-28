Free Webinar | May 6: Negotiating During a Crisis

April 28, 2020 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

During these trying times, businesses are slowing down and many are suspending all work until we can safely return to a new normal. As a result, many entrepreneurs and leadership teams will need to negotiate with vendors and clients to avoid gaps in payments/services.



Our key guest, Alexandra Carter, author of ASK FOR MORE: Ten Questions to Negotiate Anything, is a Columbia Law School Professor, Director of the Mediation Clinic at Columbia Law School, and a world-renowned negotiation trainer for the United Nations. She shares with us her keys behind a successful negotiation.

Plus, Alex will explore:

Why asking the right questions is critical for negotiation and leadership

The Ask for More framework for negotiation success

Negotiation tactics to include in a proposal for your counterpart whether it’s a landlord, vendor, etc. about why you are unable to meet your obligations and why, regardless of that, you are a better choice than your competitors or another option

Tactics to negotiate delayed payments by showing a plan for recovery. Your long-term prospects may make you a lot more attractive than starting over with someone else

How you may need to alter your tactics when negotiating by phone, which removes in-person social cues, if in-person or video calls are not an option

How to focus on the underlying problem rather than reaching directly for a solution.

Dealing with the two emotions known to kill negotiations: fear and guilt, especially during this time of high emotion and anxiety

How to find a common ground between what you want and what your client/vendor needs

Negotiating with people in your home to make time and space for work at home while sustaining a work/life balance

Register Now