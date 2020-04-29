Dubai Chamber Conducts A Webinar On Ensuring Supply Chain Continuity

April 29, 2020 1 min read

Dubai Chamber’s Sustainability Network recently held a webinar on how to ensure supply and distribution chain continuity, during the COVID-19 crisis, with a special focus on how to preserve the health of employees.

Titled “COVID-19: Responding to the Pandemic to Ensure Supply Chain Continuity and Worker Safety”, the webinar was delivered by Dr. Balan Sundarakani, Associate Professor, Supply Chain Management, University of Wollongong, Dubai; Eric Van der List, Procurement and Sourcing, Future Pipe Industries; and V Satish, Director, Human Resources, Hepworth.

Both speakers are members of the Sustainability Network’s Supply Chain Taskforce which was the main organizer of the webinar.

At the end, Dr. Belaid Rettab, Chief Economist, Senior Director – Economic Research & Sustainable Business Development Sector, Dubai Chamber, emphasized the commitment of the Dubai Chamber’s Sustainability Network to disseminate knowledge, especially regarding sustainable practices.

