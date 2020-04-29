Entrepreneur Pick: 12 Best Series to Watch During Lockdown

April 29, 2020 6 min read

Life during lockdown has overtaken everything. While work from home did sound like the best idea initially, many would agree that they want to get back to the normal office environment.

The pressure of work has increased and most of the world's population is living in lockdown now. The moment we wrap up our work we look forward to entertainment. While we all might be watching the news and some movies, here's a list of shows we have curated from various genres that will help you go through the lone time at home!

1. Why Women Kill

Looking for something different? 'Why Women Kill' is a darkly comedic drama revolving around the lives of three women living in three different decades: a housewife in the 60s, a socialite in the 80s, and a lawyer in 2019, each dealing with infidelity in their marriages. The protagonists' Lucy Lui, Ginnifer Goodwin, and Kirby Howell will keep you hooked to the screen. Once you start, you ain't going anywhere for sure.

2. Sex Education

It is quite understood when a doctor’s son comes to the rescue when you need first aid at school or an accountant’s daughter helping you solve statistics problems. So meet Otis Milburn, a socially awkward high school student whose mom is a sex therapist. Goes without a say Otis is an expert on the subject. When his classmates learn about his home life, the kid decides to use his insider knowledge to improve his status at school. He teams with a whip smart-bad girl - Maeve to set up an underground clinic to slove his mate's problems.

3. Money Heist

On top of everyone list, Money Heist is something you just can't miss. We all have a certain craze to create a name for ourselves. But some of us can go a little overboard. A criminal mastermind who goes over and beyond. The Professor has a plan to pull off the biggest heist in recorded history -- to print billions of euros in the Royal Mint of Spain. He recruits eight people with specific abilities, who have nothing to lose to take hostages to aid in their negotiations with the authorities. With every passing minute, the thieves and the authorities prepare for a showdown.

4. Nancy Drew

Nancy Drew needs to introduction. Live your teenage again. A brilliant teen detective who is an expert in solving mysteries. After her mother's untimely death, Nancy swears off crime-solving while crossing off the days until she can reapply to the college. But a detective is always a detective. A murder of a socialite, puts Nancy as a prime suspect in the crime, along with a group of other teens present at the scene. Her agenda now is to set to clear their names.

5. Mrs. America

Women have aced practically every field and stand head to head with men. But things weren’t always this way. Women, over the years, have paved the way forward and found their path to freedom. Whether it is suffragists or in this case - second-wave feminists Gloria Steinem, Betty Friedan, Shirley Chisholm, Bella Abzug, and Jill Ruckelshaus, explore how one of the toughest battlegrounds in the culture wars of the 70s helped give rise to the Moral Majority and forever shifted the political landscape.

6. Self Made

This one is an inspiring tale and you are going to love it. Females weren’t allowed to work back in the day. Business and politics were off their limits. But every once in awhile, you have a woman who creates a wave and changes the entire system through her struggles to ensure no women in the future has to endure what she did. Netflix's original brings Madam C.J Walker who rose from poverty to build a beauty empire and become the first-ever female millionaire. Not to mention she was also an African American which meant she not only faced sexism but also battled racism to reach where she did.

7. Unorthodox

To marry for love is what every woman desires. However, some aren’t that fortunate and many women have been forced into arranged marriages. Meet Esty, a 19-year-old Jewish woman who runs away from her arranged Marriage to Berlin where her estranged mother lives. She tries to change her life and navigate ways through it. But past always has its way to come back. The husband sets on a journey to find her by the order of their Rabbi when he learns of her pregnancy.

8. MasterChef USA – Season 10

When it comes to watching a reality show, MasterChef always has its way to top our list. Find the best of US cooks coming together and competing against each other to win the title in the latest season starring Gordon Ramsay. Tighten your apron and get ready to learn some tips from home chefs and improve your culinary skills.

9. Hunters

World War left a scar on people but the second one destroyed things beyond imagination. When, in 1977, in New York, Nazi hunters discover hundreds of high-ranking Nazi officials, conspiring to create a Fourth Reich in the U.S, they set out to bring the Nazis to justice. Uncover the new genocidal plans that will give your chills.

10. Star Trek Picard

18 years after the events of `Star Trek: Nemesis, Sir Patrick is back.

Set at the end of the 24th-century witness Stewart reprising his iconic role. The series revolves around retired admiral Jean-Luc Picard who still can't get over the loss of Lieutenant Commander Data. Watch what's next in-store now.

11. Modern Love

Who said romance was just about a girl and a guy? Modern Love is more than it. Inspired by the newspaper's popular Modern Love column this one is a beauty. Every story takes you on a journey and makes you understand the different meanings and forms of love.



12. The Daily Social Distancing Show with Trevor Noah

Trevor Noah is the man of the hour. We love him and when it comes to current affairs, no one can beat him. The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, now being called ‘The Daily Social Distancing Show With Trevor Noah’, as he too is working from home makes you laugh like never before. Meet the kind of comedy who adds life to seriousness in life.