Time-Saving Strategies That'll Have You On Top, Part 1

Wish you had more hours in the day? These tips may make you feel like you do.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

While we all have the same number of hours in every day, what we can accomplish in that time can vary widely. The fact of the matter is that time continues to march on no matter what you insist. "You cannot save time, but you can shave time from some of the things you must do that are less enjoyable," says Elaine Biech, consulting expert and best-selling author of The Business of Consulting: The Basics and Beyond.

Here are some of Biech's successful time-saving strategies:

  • The big jobs. Work on several large projects rather than dozens of small projects. You invest-and waste-a great deal of time moving from one client to another, getting up to speed, then flying from one coast to the other and reminding yourself of all the personalities and remembering names.
  • End-of-the-year tickler file. This will remind you of all the things that have occurred during the year that you need to remember for tax purposes, legal responsibilities and personal desires. It's a guaranteed method to ensure that you have everything you need when tax time comes and that you're not rummaging through stacks of paper trying to locate something at the last minute.
  • Required reading. It's important to stay abreast in your field with industry trades and journals, so always keep your reading materials with you so that you can do your reading when waiting on clients, in the doctors office or while waiting on that delayed flight.
  • Postcard contact. Keep a bundle of stamped postcards in your briefcase along with addresses on self-adhesive labels. When you're on a plane, stuck in a waiting room or have a canceled appointment, you can pull them out. Use them to keep in touch with friends, colleagues and clients.

Find more time-saving tips parts 2 and 3 of this article.

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market