Franchise Crisis Management Series

Free Webinar | May 4: Staff Strategies and Servant Leadership

Franchise Bible author Rick Grossmann discusses servant leadership and how to apply this game-changing paradigm-shift and strive for "hockey stick" growth.
Image credit: eakrin rasadonyindee | Getty Images
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this webinar, Rick Grossmann focuses one of his Franchise Bible core strategies: Servant leadership and the upside-down pyramid are at the center of the Franchise Bible Coaching system.  Learn how to apply this game-changing paradigm-shift and strive for “hockey stick” growth. 

Rick Grossmann has been involved in the franchise industry since 1994. He franchised his first company and grew it to 49 location in 19 states during the mid to late 1990s. He served as the Chief Executive Officer and primary trainer focusing on franchise owner relations and creating tools and technologies to increase franchisee success.

Rick had the honor of working with his mentor, Erwin Keup, as a contributing Author for the 7th edition of Entrepreneur Magazine’s Franchise Bible published by Entrepreneur Press. Mr. Grossmann has been chosen as the new Author of Franchise Bible and his 8th Edition was released worldwide in January of 2017.  He currently serves as an executive coach and strategist for multiple franchise clients.

