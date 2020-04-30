Free Webinar | May 8: How Do We Build Sustainable A Business Going Forward?

April 30, 2020 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

COVID-19 has changed the way business is done. Entrepreneurs must now find new ways to build a — one that can thrive in a world with new rules.

This free webinar, How Do We Build A Sustainable Business Now, will help you think through these business fundamentals. It will answer questions like:

Where are the greatest opportunities?

What kind of products and services do people need now?

How do I think about pricing differently?

And how do I plan for an unknowable future?

Register Now

The webinar, part of Entrepreneur’s , features a conversation with investor and educator Alexandre Lazarow, who has studied the ways that entrepreneurs around the globe are thriving. He's the author of Out-Innovate: How Global Entrepreneurs — from Delhi to Detroit — Are Rewriting the Rules of Silicon Valley, and teaches entrepreneurship at the Middlebury Institute.