Free Webinar | May 8: How Do We Build Sustainable A Business Going Forward?

Join us as we chat with investor and educator Alexandre Lazarow as he discusses how businesses can thrive in a world with new rules.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

COVID-19 has changed the way business is done. Entrepreneurs must now find new ways to build a sustainable business — one that can thrive in a world with new rules.

This free webinar, How Do We Build A Sustainable Business Now, will help you think through these business fundamentals. It will answer questions like: 

  • Where are the greatest opportunities? 
  • What kind of products and services do people need now? 
  • How do I think about pricing differently? 
  • And how do I plan for an unknowable future?

The webinar, part of Entrepreneur’s Recovery Planning Series, features a conversation with investor and educator Alexandre Lazarow, who has studied the ways that entrepreneurs around the globe are thriving. He's the author of Out-Innovate: How Global Entrepreneurs — from Delhi to Detroit — Are Rewriting the Rules of Silicon Valley, and teaches entrepreneurship at the Middlebury Institute. 

