Free Webinar | May 11: How Should You Think About Innovation Going Forward

Join us as we speak to investor and educator Alexandre Lazarow as he discusses how entrepreneurs can innovate to meet the new needs of consumers.
Image credit: 10'000 Hours | Getty Images
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

It’s supposedly a new world out there and consumers are going to need so many new things. But what does that really mean? How do we, as entrepreneurs, innovate to meet the new needs of consumers? 

This free webinar, How Should You Think About Innovation Going Forward, will help you understand what steps you should take to innovate your business. Plus the webinar will answer questions like:

  • Where are the gaps in the marketplace?
  • How to identify real problems?
  • How to keep your business sustainable?

The webinar, part of Entrepreneur’s Recovery Planning Series, features a conversation with investor and educator Alexandre Lazarow, who has studied the ways that entrepreneurs around the globe are innovating. He's the author of Out-Innovate: How Global Entrepreneurs — from Delhi to Detroit — Are Rewriting the Rules of Silicon Valley, and teaches entrepreneurship at the Middlebury Institute. 

