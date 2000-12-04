Franchises

Protect That Copyright

Keep others from stealing from your site.
Can someone steal content or images off your Web site? It's possible, but here are a few things you can do to protect your intellectual property. They won't prevent theft, but they could help you win if you take action against the thief.

  • Use the copyright notice. At the bottom of each page you should put a copyright notice that simply reads: Copyright ©2000, YourCompanyName Inc., All Rights Reserved
  • Add a copyright notice to your images. Your graphic designer can put a copyright notice at the bottom or along the side of each image that's unobtrusive but definitely there.

Can someone steal your HTML code? Unfortunately, yes. HTML code isn't copyrightable and is readily available to anyone who visits your Web site. But the content and images are protected under copyright law. More details can be found at http://lcweb.loc.gov/copyright/. Protect your digital property!

Aliza Sherman is an entrepreneur and author of Cybergrrl: A Woman's Guide to the World Wide Web (Ballantine Books). She is currently working on her next book and new company.

