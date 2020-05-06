7 Alternate Reality and Parallel Universe Series That People Are Binge-watching During Lockdown

May 6, 2020 4 min read

With lockdown extended, it doesn't look like we are stepping out of the house anytime soon. We are cooking, sweeping, mopping, talking to clients, writing articles, keeping work from home alive, so much is going on. But at the end of the day, we all look for a cool downtime and that's when entertainment comes to our rescue.

It has become a requirement to watch good content that keeps us away from boredom. While we gave you a list last time, this time we focus on alternative reality and a parallel universe. The world of sci-fi always brings mind-blogging, innovative, experimentative, and thrilling content. You are thrown into a universe that leaves you stunned giving you exceptional twists and turns in the plot.

Alternate reality makes you ask questions like “what if?” introducing you to the world of multiple possibilities. A world that’s anything but the present reality. So it's time to roll up your sleeves and get ready for an adventure. Considering OTT viewership has seen a surge in India, OTT aggregator Flixjini tells us which alternative reality and a parallel universe shows viewers are watching these days. Here's our latest pick that will uplight your mood during the quarantine.

Black Mirror:

The show has been the talk of the town for a while now. Netflix's Black Mirror is a British science-fiction anthology show is popular for its thrilling stories Every episode brings a new story. Already with 5 seasons out, the demand for the show keeps increasing. It's amazing to see how the makers create fascinating stories that revolve around different characters and their collapses.

Westworld:

Every season of HBO's Westworld is all about robot cowboys and the perils of overly ruthless theme-park design, diagnoses a new villain in society. The first season showed how the evil was humanity itself, the second season showed the true evil was Westworld’s corporate overlords, and the third season shows how everything in the world is now predicted and controlled by a room-size algorithmic computer.

Fringe:

Created by J. J. Abrams, Alex Kurtzman, and Roberto Orci, the series follows Olivia Dunham (Anna Torv), Peter Bishop (Joshua Jackson), and Walter Bishop (John Noble), all members of the fictional Fringe Division of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, based in Boston, Massachusetts, under the supervision of Homeland Security. The team uses fringe science and FBI investigative techniques to solve cases revolving around the mystery and parallel universe.

The Man In The High Castle:

If history interests you watch 'The Man in the High Castle' which takes you to an alternative parallel universe where the Axis powers win World War II. One might think that since the series is about Nazis and clearly shows the good and bad. However, just like life, the series works differently. The series is based on Philip K. Dick's 1962 novel of the same name. It's Amazon original about WWII is nothing like the one you have seen before.

The Mist:

Developed by Christian Torpefor Spike, the show is based on Stephen King's horror novella of the same name. The story shows how in 2019, an unexplained mist slowly envelopes the city of Bridgeville, Maine, creating an almost impenetrable cloak of visibility. Soon the residents realize that the ongoing crisis is more than just what it seems. There are various hidden monsters of various sizes that attack and kill anything that moves.

Sense 8:

Imagine if you are connected to a group of people who feel and think the same thing? The plot of Sense8 is exactly around that. The show brings people across town who are mentally connected and are seen as a threat to society by others. The ultimate goal is to fight these people and make sure they are not injured or killed in the process.

Star Trek:

Star Trek needs no introduction. It coming with a series that was just a cherry on the cake for its fans. Created by Gene Roddenberry, this Netflix original show is a must-watch.