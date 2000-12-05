Schlotzsky's Announces October Sales

<b></b>

December 5, 2000 1 min read

Austin, TX - Schlotzsky's Inc. recently announced sales trends of its Schlotzsky's Deli system for the four-week period of October 2000. Sales in the announcement included both franchised and company-owned restaurants in the system.

Same store sales for the four-week period increased 1.2 percent over October 1999. Average weekly sales for the month were $11,634, a 5.2 percent increase over the previous year. Systemwide sales for all Schlotzsky's restaurants in October were $33.6 million, 2.4 percent higher than October 1999 sales. -Business Wire