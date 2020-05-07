5G Technology

GITEX Launches New Online Webinar Series To Keep The Tech Industry Connected

GITEX Global.virtual to host monthly webinars focusing on the biggest challenges and opportunities in the technology industry.
Image credit: Shutterstock
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Celebrating the 40th anniversary edition of GITEX, which is due to take place later in 2020, GITEX is launching GITEX Global.virtual, an all-new online platform that will feature a series of webinars to support the tech community. 

GITEX Global.virtual will host monthly webinars that will shed light on the biggest challenges and opportunities that face the technology industry, featuring live webinars, virtual conference sessions, interviews and training workshops, giving attendees the opportunity to engage with experts through interactive Q&A sessions.

The first webinar in this series is set to take place at 2pm UAE time (10am GMT) on Thursday, May 7, 2020, which will discuss why the MENA region has the potential to be at the centre of the 5G revolution, with all six GCC countries expected to launch 5G mobile services in the next two years.

Moderated by Jawad J. Abbasi, Head of MENA, GSMA, UAE, the discussion will feature Dr Sangchul Lee, former Communications Minister of South Korea and former CEO of LG U+, Lynda Sibson, Telemedicine Manager at National Health Service, UK, Saleem AlBlooshi, Chief Technology Officer, EITC at du, Dr Kenneth C Budka, Senior Partner at Nokia Bell Labs, USA, and Peter Stoker, Chief Engineer, Connected and Autonomous Vehicles at Millbrook, UK. 

To join the live discussion and to submit a question to the panelists, visit the following link to register. 

