Covid-19: 3 Basic and Trending Skills to Master During the Global Pandemic

May 7, 2020

The Covid-19 pandemic has shaken up everyone’s life in some or the other ways. Some are stuck at home with no work, some are working from home, also leaving many of the people unemployed and jobless at this moment.

Either way, the current situation with COVID-19 is serious and people need to practice social by staying at home. There is no doubt that the lockdown changed our everyday life and being all the time at home could definitely get you bored but look at it in a productive way.

The good news is there are many things you can do during this pandemic, it’s going to provide you with a lot of opportunities. There are many things everyone can learn just by being at home. There are plenty of websites that provide you with online courses and even certifications. Also, there are many days to day things you can learn offline.

The things and the courses you learn during this phase are surely gonna polish your skills and get your resume ready for the post-pandemic times. As someone has wisely said, “Never stop learning, because life never stops teaching.” Whatever you learn today is never going to be wasted, so stop wasting your time, pull your sleeves up and start learning right from today.

Here are the 3 basic trending skills that you can master from home while we are facing the Global Pandemic.

Facebook and Google Ads:

If you know how small, medium and large B2C businesses work, then you probably know how Facebook and Google Ads have a major role in it. Whether a company needs to generate awareness about their services/products or need to sell it, they use Facebook and Google Ads as one of the most sought advertising platforms, due to the fact that Facebook and Google have storage of a huge amount of database that helps businesses reach their target audience. Mastering the skill you can offer your services to any local or established businesses.

Video Editing:

Gone are those days when most of the commercial work involved only photoshoots and photo editing, now in every field, the importance of video production has grown up to a marginal extent, mastering video editing skill not only places you ahead of those who are outdated in the industry but also prepares you for the next most demandable skill of time.

UI/UX Design:

UX design refers to the term “user experience design”, while UI stands for “user interface design”. Both elements are crucial to a product and work closely together, it is one of the most talked skill, every product company knows how they can attract a large userbase from the innovative UI/UX design of their product, every successful product-based companies hires top UI/UX professionals to work on their future products with innovative design ideas. Mastering this skill you can not only create a chance for working on projects of big companies but also make a difference in their upcoming products by your innovative design ideas.