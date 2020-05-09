Lifestyle

The Executive Selection: Tateossian

Hate it or love it, there's always a sense of playfulness entwined with the Tateossian brand.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
The Executive Selection: Tateossian
Image credit: Tateossian
Tateossian
Entrepreneur Staff
1 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Hate it or love it, there’s always a sense of playfulness entwined with the Tateossian brand. Founded in 1990 by former city financier turned jewelry designer Robert Tateossian, the brand became renowned for its handcrafted and contemporary cufflinks.

Its newest men’s collection explores a wide range of accessories: cufflinks, money clips, bracelets, and more for discerning entrepreneurs. 

Related: The Executive Selection: Santoni

Related Books

The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Unfiltered

Unfiltered

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Lifestyle

10 Movies All Entrepreneurs Should Watch on Amazon

Lifestyle

Should You Microdose to Treat Depression?

Lifestyle

6 Ways to Grow Your Business By Focusing on Personal Health