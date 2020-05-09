The Executive Selection: Tateossian

May 9, 2020 1 min read

Hate it or love it, there’s always a sense of playfulness entwined with the Tateossian brand. Founded in 1990 by former city financier turned jewelry designer Robert Tateossian, the brand became renowned for its handcrafted and contemporary cufflinks.

Its newest men’s collection explores a wide range of accessories: cufflinks, money clips, bracelets, and more for discerning entrepreneurs.

