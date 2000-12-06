Time-Saving Strategies That'll Have You on Top, Part 3

Wish you had more hours in the day? These tips may make you feel like you do.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Here are some more helpful tips:

  • Double trips. Use a trip to work with one client and visit another potential client. Add a mini vacation to a special location when working with a client. This is a great way to re-energize yourself!
  • Your travel bag. Keep the basics packed. You should have two of everything: toothpaste, underwear, deodorant, etc. When you return from a trip, replenish anything used or emptied so you won't forget the basics on your next trip, plus it makes packing a breeze!
  • Selective conferences. Seminars, workshops and conferences are vital to your learning and networking. However, be selective and analyze the ones you attend carefully. You may be wasting valuable time and money if you attend too many of the same kind of seminar. You won't be learning anything new. Take some time to study, call and ask questions before attending, and you won't find yourself in the same-old-same-old.
  • Meaningful meetings. Hold meetings with clear beginning and ending times, and mornings are usually best when everyone is fresh (avoid first a.m. Mondays or late afternoon on Fridays). Make sure you have a set agenda to help everyone stay on track. It's too easy in the hectic workplace to stray from intended goals.

See more time-saving tips in parts 1 and 2 of this article.

More from Entrepreneur

Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market