House Democrats Share Details of $3 Trillion Heroes Act

May 12, 2020 1 min read

House Democrats uneviled a proposal for another round of funding to aid state and local governments and individuals, as well as to bolster testing and contact-tracing efforts, among other allocations.

The pending legislation, dubbed the Heroes Act, aims to buttress the existing CARES Act by carving out $3 trillion more in federal funds for coronavirus relief. That includes up to an additional $6,000 per household in direct "economic impact" payments similar to the one-time, $1,200 checks sent out to millions of Americans over the past several weeks. Apportionments would also be earmarked for everything from extended unemployment benefits and protections for workers who've lost employer-sponsored health benefits to election-security measures and a fund for essential workers.

The House anticipates voting on the Heroes Act before the weekend. However, and as with previous stimulus packages, there will likely be debate and delay on the path to Congressional passage and President Trump's signature. After the proposed bill was made public, Republican Senator John Barrasso swiftly commented to CNN, "That will not pass. It's not going to be supported."