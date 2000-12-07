Tricon Announces November Sales

<b></b>

December 7, 2000

Louisville, KY - Tricon Global Restaurants Inc. reported that its U.S. blended same-store sales at company restaurants were down 4 percent for the four-week period that ended November 25. These results, according to Tricon, were within the range of company expectations for the period.

For the four-week period, same store sales increased 4 percent at Pizza Hut, while Kentucky Fried Chicken's were down 5 percent and Taco Bell's declined 13 percent. Tricon's international business division reported year-to-date system sales growth of 6 percent. The company said expectations for international profit growth remain in line with previous forecasts. For 2000, international profit growth of about 17 percent is expected. -Business Wire