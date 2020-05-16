The Executive Selection: Esse

May 16, 2020 1 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Working from home all day? Give yourself a treat and nourish your skin with a luxury facial at home.

Our pick is from Esse, an organic, vegan, and cruelty-free brand optimizing probiotic skincare practices. Similar to using probiotic supplements to boost your gut health, the brand incorporates probiotics into skincare products to rejuvenate the skin, strengthen its barriers, and soothe inflammations as well.

For mature skin types and dehydrated skin, we recommend the Esse Cream Mask, a hydrating and softening mask that boosts the skin with a moisturizing and plumping effect, and contains vitamins B, E and C to improve skin structure, reduce pigmentation, and encourage cell regeneration.

For oily skin types exposed to humid weather conditions, consider the Esse Light Moisturizer, which reduces excess shine, and is formulated to balance the skin’s immune system, fight sun damage, as well as early signs of aging.

