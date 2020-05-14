News and Trends

Another 2.91 Million Americans Filed for Unemployment Last Week

The good news it that the numbers, while still stunning in aggregate, are on the decline.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
Another 2.91 Million Americans Filed for Unemployment Last Week
Image credit: Getty Images/Yellow Dog Productions
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The Department of Labor has released its latest jobs statistics, and the numbers once again reflect a record-shattering period of mass layoffs and furloughs. During the week ending May 9, an additional 2,981,000 Americans — according to seasonally adjusted advance figures — filed for unemployment. This is actually a decrease of 195,000 applications from the previous week's revised total of 3,176,000, continuing a steady downward trend as we find ourselves deeper into nationwide lockdowns but at a further remove from the initial slashing of part- and full-time positions in hard-hit industries like the service and hospitality sectors.

Related: House Democrats Share Details of $3 Trillion Heroes Act 

More than 35 million American workers have lost their jobs since the economy was all but cordoned off in early to mid-March. As more states weigh measures to gradually reopen against potential public-health consequences, some are optimistic that unemployment data will begin looking less foreboding in the short-term.

In an interview with CNBC following the DOL's latest report, Paul Ashworth, chief U.S. economist at Capital Economics, remarked, “With most states only beginning to ease their lockdowns within the last 10 days, we expect a much bigger swing in hiring versus firing over the next couple of weeks, which suggests the unemployment rate will begin to drop back."

Though even if that's the case, there remains concern about whether those still collecting weekly unemployment benefits will be able to access them.

 

 

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

News and Trends

Uber to Riders and Drivers: Wear a Mask or Lose Access to App

News and Trends

Elon Musk's Boring Company Completes Excavation of Its Las Vegas Tunnels

News and Trends

Elon Musk Says He'll Move Tesla's Headquarters to Nevada or Texas