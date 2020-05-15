Free Webinar | June 16: Find Customers and Grow Sales For Your Disruptive Brand
Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox
Kara Goldin, the founder and CEO of flavored-water company Hint, sits down with us to explain how her company's culture of communication, attention to detail and all-hands-on-deck mentality has helped it survive and thrive during the crisis. Kara breaks down how all disruptive companies can grow in times good and bad, and gives a roadmap for setting yourself up for success: from supply chain to social media initiatives to managing your team.
Key Takeaways:
- Communicate with your customers to build relationships and loyalty
- How to make your product easy and simple to buy for every customer
- The benefits of having a US-based supply chain
- The future of consumer buying habits