Free Webinar | June 16: Find Customers and Grow Sales For Your Disruptive Brand

Kara Goldin, Founder & CEO of Hint, discusses how her company's culture of communication, attention to detail and all-hands-on-deck mentality has helped it survive and thrive during the crisis.
Image credit: marchmeena29 | Getty Images
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Kara Goldin, the founder and CEO of flavored-water company Hint, sits down with us to explain how her company's culture of communication, attention to detail and all-hands-on-deck mentality has helped it survive and thrive during the crisis. Kara breaks down how all disruptive companies can grow in times good and bad, and gives a roadmap for setting yourself up for success: from supply chain to social media initiatives to managing your team.

Key Takeaways:

  • Communicate with your customers to build relationships and loyalty
  • How to make your product easy and simple to buy for every customer
  • The benefits of having a US-based supply chain
  • The future of consumer buying habits

