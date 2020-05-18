Business Reopening: COVID-19 Safety Guide

May 18, 2020 4 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Local & States government with few recorded cases started to set timelines for lifting COVID-19 stay at home orders. Businesses that have been closed down are thinking ahead to what their operations might look amidst COVID-19.

Many business establishments limit their operations or even stop for a month, and getting back to normal is a challenge they need to face.

Depending on what type of business you have and what strategies you need to do to get back to normal, reducing the risk of exposure to COVID-19 is the most important part when reopening your business.

Here is the list of Safety Guides when reopening your business amidst of COVID-19.

Follow CDC Health and Safety Procedures

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is a federal agency that conducts and supports health promotion, prevention, and preparedness activities in the United States.

CDC provides a general framework for cleaning and disinfection practices intended for all people living in America, whether you own a business, run a school, or want to ensure the safety and cleanliness of your home.

Implement Work Rules

As a business owner, your main concern is the safety of your employees and customers. Hence, all business establishments must develop plans, Implement, Maintain, and revise plans before reopening to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19 on-premises.

Here are some ideas to keep your business COVID-19 free.

Display posters promoting proper personal hygiene.

Implement "Clean As You Go" Policy.

Limit physical contact like handshaking and hugging.

Reorganize gathering areas to minimize social interactions.

Hand sanitizers, alcohols, and any other safety equipment must be available across all premises.

Mandatory wearing of face masks.

Social distancing.

Limit the number of people in a closed room.

Avoid sharing personal belongings and devices.

Offer service from a distance.

Stay at home when you are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth.

Send Notice, Safety Guidelines, Work Rules to Employees

Once CDC procedures are followed, your local and state government will give permission and provide guidelines. Important information must be shared with all employees before going back to work.

Sending notice to employees and explaining that all business personnel would follow CDC procedures for enhanced cleaning, wearing of facial covering, hand washing, proper prevention hygiene & social distancing.

Also, the notice should include health and safety guidelines for employees, guests, personal hygiene reminders, and rules for deliveries and in-home visits.

Frequent Communication with Your Employees

Business meetings and gatherings aren't allowed during a stressful time like this. However, frequent communication with your employees will put them at ease and show them that you know what's going on.

Business owners must develop a plan on how to communicate effectively with their employees on any COVID-19 updates, work schedules, and employee's health conditions.

Employee Daily Health Check

Develop a plan for monitoring your employee's health that is focusing on COVID-19 symptoms. People who have COVID-19 have common signs and symptoms of;

Fever

Cough

Tiredness

Other symptoms can include:

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Muscle aches

Chills

Sore throat

Loss of taste or smell

Headache

Chest pain

Knowing your health condition is everyone's responsibility. Therefore, employees who are sick must inform their employers and must stay at home.

For employers with trained medical professionals or non-medical personnel who went proper training, temperature scanning is a good idea.

Personnel who will conduct scanning must be properly trained, with proper protective equipment, and must have an understanding of confidentiality considerations.

If one of your employees is showing symptoms, Employers, or trained medical professionals are legally allowed to ask about COVID-19 symptoms. But, never ask about symptoms of any other conditions.

Communication with State and Local Health Authorities

It is the legal obligation of the employers & employees to communicate to their local health authorities if they know someone from their establishment who's positive with COVID-19 Illness.

Be Knowledgeable, Updated and Alert

Be updated and alert by visiting government portals such as CDC and World Health Organization that provide reputable and reliable sources about COVID-19 updates.

Once your planning and preparation are complete, it's time to execute your reopening strategy into motion.