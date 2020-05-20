How Cloud Is Turning Out To Be an Effective Tool For Companies During COVID-19

May 20, 2020 3 min read

Coronavirus has turned out to be a great problem across the globe. It not only affects the health of people but also, the health of country’s economy.

The pandemic has affected the sales, IT, procurement, transportation as well as several other sectors in a troubling way. It has injured many industries and the departments within it.

However, cloud is something that every business is looking forward to. The cloud is considered a cost-effective tool, that every business must use for the security and working efficiently.

Most companies, whether big or small, have adapted the work-from-home concept to run their businesses during this time and so it is very important for companies to support their employees to work in an effective and efficient way. The cloud helps employees to work in a more secured and professional way regardless of their location.

Cloud is mainly considered for security purposes and also for its return on investment. Cloud computing in India has a significant presence is rapidly growing into a full-fledged environment. It facilitates consumers as well as business establishments to utilize applications without installation and gives access to their personal files across the Internet.

There are three major cloud-deployment models:

Public Cloud

Public cloud is mainly used by small or emerging Businesses. The public cloud is defined as computing services offered by third-party providers over the public Internet, making them available to anyone who wants to use or purchase them. They may be free or sold on-demand, allowing customers to pay only per usage for the CPU cycles, storage, or bandwidth they consume.

This type of cloud environment is appealing to many companies because it reduces lead times in testing and deploying new products. However, the drawback is that many companies feel security could be lacking with a public cloud. Even though you don’t control the security of a public cloud, all of your data remains separate from others and security breaches of public clouds are rare.

Private Cloud

Private cloud is also known as an internal or enterprise cloud resides on company’s intranet or hosted data center where all of your data is protected behind a firewall. This can be a great option for companies who already have expensive data centers because they can use their current infrastructure. However, the main drawback people see with a private cloud is that all management, maintenance and updating of data centers is the responsibility of the company.

It’s mainly used by large firms.

Hybrid Cloud

Hybrid cloud is a cloud-computing environment that uses a mix of on-premises, private cloud and third-party, public cloud services with orchestration between the two platforms. Hybrid cloud computing enables an enterprise to deploy an on-premises private cloud to host sensitive or critical workloads, and use a third-party public cloud provider to host less-critical resources, such as test and development workloads.

Hybrid cloud is also particularly valuable for dynamic or highly changeable workloads. For example, a transactional order entry system that experiences significant demand spikes around the holiday season is a good hybrid cloud candidate. The application could run in private cloud, but use cloud bursting to access additional computing resources from a public cloud when computing demands spike.