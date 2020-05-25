Kim Kardashian's One Social Media Post Changed This Entrepreneur's Life

May 25, 2020 6 min read

Kim Kardashian West is quickly becoming more famous for her causes than her controversies. She is on the record for regularly donating to more than twenty charities, and has been vocal about homelessness, mental health, and sex trafficking. In September last year, she made headlines for visiting the White House and discussing prison reform with President Donald Trump and Rolling Stone referred to her as an activist.

Influence is not something the Kardashians have ever lacked. The 38-year-old media personality, wife, and mother of four children has over 130 million followers on Instagram alone. Her 21-year-old sister Kylie Jenner has been named the world's youngest self-made billionaire by Forbes and boasts of 131 million ravenous fans of her own. Kylie reportedly makes $1 million per paid Instagram post, while Kim has made headlines year after year for her six and seven-figure tweets. Posts and tweets from social media celebrities have the power to change lives, and one post-Kim recently made has helped an entrepreneur named Vito Glazers build exactly the platform he needed to change his life, and maybe even the lives of many other people whose stories are going unheard.

The 33 years old Vito Glazers, who was included in one post about a giveaway on Kardashian's page, is no stranger to success or attention. He was a well-known millennial entrepreneur and even appeared in several reality shows, including a WE TV show titled Mystery Millionaire, and Bravo's Below Deck. He has also spent more than a year leading a team that has been producing a documentary film about one of Hollywood's most recognizable and controversial characters, Ron Jeremy, titled Too Big For TV.

But aside from the success in his career, Glazers confided that he has been burdened by debts accrued from having to fund court costs for custody of his son, a quiet fight that affects more than 10 million parents in the US, mostly fathers. He donated whatever time, energy, and resources he had remaining to fight for legislative changes that would remove the gender bias from parenting laws, but just did not have enough influence.

However, after one post on Instagram from Kim, his luck has quickly turned around. Within less than three days of her post, he was slammed with new prospective clients, several partnership offers from brands, and had obtained over 100,000 followers on Instagram.

The background

Like many people out there, Glazers was facing problems and going through some pretty hard times. But he had the backing of family and some very good friends who he finally paid back for all their help. “I kept working hard and never giving up, but it just did not seem like I would ever be able to get ahead again,” he said.

He believes this story gives people hope and that is the reason people are excited about it. To go from being upside down and feeling powerless to having a new audience of over 100,000 fans and potential customers is satisfying for him. “I want to thank Kim Kardashian and everyone who helped and was involved,” he added.

The biggest role in the success

The one thing that played the biggest role was being prepared, he said, adding that there were a lot of brands and people featured in the same promotion with Kim but everyone's results varied. “When I found out I was being included in this, I had no idea what to expect, but I knew I had to do everything possible to be prepared for anything.”

When Kim made the post and the followers started flooding in, Glazers immediately started engaging with the new audience. He did Ask-Me-Anything, started doing free and paid shoutouts, and even started doing own giveaways. “I gave the money I had earned from the shoutouts to people who seemed like they really needed it. Doing that just got people even more excited and interested in what else I had to offer,” he said.

An extrovert?

Public speaking is most people's biggest fear. Glazers does not necessarily consider himself an extrovert, but he realized that everything worth having is on the other side of fear. The biggest lesson he would love to teach people when it comes to public speaking or anything else is to put faith over fear. “The thing about both faith and fear is that they similarly require believing in something you cannot see.”

He believes as soon as he focused on his faith, he was able to get out there and start engaging people. His mission now is to help provide people the courage and the platform to be able to share their stories and build audiences by collaborating with him personally, working with another celebrity, or using one of his programs.

Word on critics of the Kardashians and other social media celebrities

“Whenever I hear anybody criticizing a celebrity or influencer, the first thing I remind them is that most people only hate on people more successful than they are. The entire Kardashian family is a powerhouse of influence that continues to grow in strength and strategy,” he said.

According to him, social media influencers are a new type of celebrity, which he personally believes will replace traditional Hollywood celebrities of the past. “People like following social media celebrities because it is like having a constant, easy to consume, on-demand, reality show on your phone. But it can also be used as a platform to influence, educate, connect with others, and spread ideas for the betterment of humanity.”

Plans for the future

Glazer's plans for the future revolve completely around helping people tell their stories and become influencers within their field of experience. He wants to leverage this gift that Kim has given him and make sure it benefits others as much as possible. “Every Tuesday night, I am going to be hosting a live stream on my Instagram where people can tune in live and ask questions about how to take their story and share it with the world,” he said.

He plans to keep using any platform to promote true equality and try to make it easier for fathers to be in their children's lives. His message to anyone reading this is that if you feel a calling to share a message with the world, act on it. “Overcome your fear and get your story out there, you never know who you might influence, or whose life you may change.”