How Online Learning will Change the Education System post Covid-19

COVID-19 has changed each and everyone’s life in almost every aspect. Lifestyle, going out, having fun is no more allowed like it was, there’s a huge change in Economics too. People have started working from home and trying not to leave home as much as possible, to maintain social distancing and precautions. Everything has been changed and one more thing that has been highly effected in the Education system.

Since the pandemic, going to schools and colleges has never been the same. The COVID-19 has resulted in schools shut all across the world. Globally, over 1.2 billion children are out of the classroom, in their home right now. But this crisis shall not stop the learning and studies. Schools, colleges, and institutes have started finding their way out of this. The lockdown has accelerated the adoption of digital technology.

Before the pandemic, most universities never truly embraced online education, at least not strategically. There were online learning programs and software available but it didn’t make much difference as the traditional face to face learning had the power. But now the ‘online learning’ is going to be a thing.

There are a lot of things that are going to be changed. No more going out to schools and college to attain lectures, no traveling, no spending extra money. Also, students can now save their money by avoiding many fees typical of campus-based education, including lab fees, commuting costs, parking, hostels, etc. Students can now get admission to their favorite college, even if it’s too far.

Students are going to experience the whole new type of learning. Some research shows that on average, students retain 25-60% more material when learning online compared to only 8-10% in a classroom. This is mostly due to the students being able to learn faster online; e-learning requires 40%-60% less time to learn than in a traditional classroom setting because students can learn at their own pace, going back and re-reading, skipping, or accelerating through concepts as they choose.

This whole situation has given rise to a lot of opportunities to the online education system which is to be grabbed and molded in a way to get all the positive outcomes.