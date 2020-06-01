DottedSign Can Upgrade Your E-Signature Capabilities and Save You More Than $100

June 1, 2020 2 min read

It's not the sexiest aspect of a business, but being able to get signatures on documents is one of the most fundamentally important duties of any company. Once upon a time, people had to come into the office to sign documents, or you had to send out an employee to meet a client at their place of business. New hires had to meet with HR on their first day to sign a handful of documents, taking away valuable training time. Now, the dotted line can go anywhere and practically sign itself.

DottedSign is a pioneer in e-signing on mobile devices and an absolutely essential for any business that heavily deals in signatures. With DottedSign, you can effortlessly, legally, and securely sign documents and get signatures from others in just minutes. From NDAs, sales contracts, and lease agreements to financial agreements, tax documents, and more, DottedSign allows you to import documents with your device's camera, from photos, or other apps, and get them signed almost instantaneously. You can send signature requests digitally and check the progress of any task with real-time status updates for every individual signer.

If you're dealing with more time-sensitive or complex documents, you can set auto-reminders, document expiry dates, and create custom messages for signers to help guide them through the signing process. Once documents are completed, DottedSign sends email notifications to all parties to let them know and allows you to download the file with a digital audit trail straight from the cloud.

DottedSign is so convenient, it's earned five stars from Capterra, was named a #3 Product of the Day on Product Hunt, and was named a Quality Choice Top Ranked Solution 2020 by Crozdesk.

A one-year subscription to DottedSign Pro is normally $179.64, but you can register today for just $59.99.