Flexible Workspace Providers Elevate Operations To Win Workforce Post COVID-19

The impact of COVID-19 has been unprecedented, causing many companies to reevaluate their operations. To begin with, companies are looking to reduce their dependence on fixed assets, such as real estate, to save on overhead expenses. This presents a huge opportunity for flexible workspace providers. While the prevailing crisis has given rise to innovative and Flexi-work solutions, such as telecommuting and rostered timings, it is also important to note that businesses do require a cohesive workplace infrastructure.

As we, along with other global economies, prepare to bounce back to the usual groove of the business post the lockdown, it is imperative for flexible workspace providers to keep the health and safety of members and employees as their top priority. They will have to work rigorously towards re-evaluating density plans and strengthening social distancing norms in this new reality. Following stringent health and hygiene standards has always been an industry norm, but in a post-COVID world, every company will need to go the extra mile as members will be entering a workspace not from a position of trust but from a position of fear and skepticism.

Here are four key precautionary measures that workspace providers should implement in their capacities before reopening to ease these fears of members and employees as they return back to work:

Stringent Cleanliness and Sanitation Processes: Post COVID-19, the personal health and hygiene of employees and assets will be the topmost priority for corporates. Workspace providers should be particular about fumigating and sanitizing the buildings thoroughly before members come in. Additionally, common touchpoints should be sanitized at regular intervals and everyone should be mandated to wear masks inside the spaces as well.

Placing sanitizers at all common areas including the entrance lobbies, community bars, pantries, restrooms, etc will also help maintain the high sanitary levels at the workplace

Social Distancing Protocols: While flexible workspaces are synonymous with on-ground events and lots of community engagement, in a post-COVID workspace, members, employees, and vendor personnel should be encouraged to practice social distancing and avoid gatherings in large groups. On-site events should be suspended for the near future with the majority of community engagement moving to virtual events and webinars. Additionally, from a seating arrangement standpoint, revised spatial guidelines should be introduced to reduce occupancy in meeting and conference rooms. At WeWork, spaces in common areas and conference rooms are being reviewed and modified to ensure a minimum of 6 feet distance between two people.

Restricted Accessibility: In addition to all the proactive cleanliness and social distancing measures, workspace providers should also look at restricting the accessibility of the premises strictly to members and employees. One way of doing this is to implement business hour restrictions and not allowing visitors or delivery personnel into the premises.

Utilization of Common Areas to Raise Awareness: It is scientifically proven that public awareness and knowledge play a vital role in helping to stop the spread of infectious diseases such as the Coronavirus. Since employees and members spend the majority of their time at the workplace, the onus lies with workspace providers to drive awareness campaigns and provide awareness posters promoting social distancing in common areas, conference rooms, and pantry areas.

The future of work is evolving rapidly and the onus is on all of us to work together. Employees and members will come back when they are well and ready, in the meantime, we need to be ready for them. We are confident that normalcy will find its way back into our personal and professional life in its own time, and are prepared to embrace the new normal.