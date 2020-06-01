4 Entertainment Hacks to Create a Cinematic Experience at Home

June 1, 2020 4 min read

Experience is what makes anything memorable. Be it dining or watching anything on the screen, people seek spectacular experiences wherever they go. Considering we are in lockdown, the need of the hour is to create an immersive experience in the entertainment landscape. The way viewers have moved towards online consumption space it goes without a say that these sectors will change rapidly but in these dynamic environments.

Going out for movies, munching popcorns, having intervals, and discussing the first half of the film, we are missing a lot. However, just because the pandemic has changed our lives, it doesn't mean we can't create the same experience in the vicinity of our home.

If the way we are living is going to be the new normal, then we do need to have our guide and bring cinema-like, experience at home. Therefore, Entrepreneur India got in a conversation with Pankaj Kedia, Managing Director, Emerging Markets, Dolby Laboratories to get a better understanding of the same. Bringing you right hacks and tricks by Dolby, so you can create that cinematic experience in your living rooms with just a few easy steps-

Lighting Tips + Tricks:

Lightning plays a vital role and adds depth while watching a movie. "Pay attention to the brightness level in the room as this can negatively impact your viewing experience," said Kedia.

First and foremost make your room as dark as possible. Use dark-out curtains to dim natural lights and switch off all your lamps.

Avoid placing your television next to a window.

Make sure the lights from gadgets such as the WIFI router, smart speaker, etc. – are not inadvertently reflecting onto the television screen.

Turn off or block the light source because they are distracting.

It's All About Distance Between You & TV

This year is all about distance. Remember, when you are bingeing on your favorite show, the distance from your TV to your couch makes a big difference in your viewing experience.

"If your TV is too far away, your picture quality can suffer, and things won’t look as crisp. Create a proper distance for smooth watching," he explains.

Getting The Best Sound

With the whole day people working around at your home, it's all about the placement of your TV or audio system that has a significant impact on the quality of your audio experiences.

For audio to follow throughout the room, the placement of television plays the most important part. Either get it mounted on the wall or place it on the table. The aim is to place the television on or above a surface.

"Most new TVs have speakers placed behind the panel and are pointed downward. If you don’t have a surface directly under to help reflect sound, the audio quality will get buried," explains Kedia.

If your room walls are reflective, hang a showpiece or rug so it can absorb the sound and create a good sound impact.

Understand every sound gadget needs to be placed in a certain manner. A soundbar should be mounted or placed on the edge of your TV table. But when using subwoofer speakers as they are omnidirectional, place it anywhere. However, don't place it against a wall or near an object that will rattle.

TV Setting and Modes

The settings of the TV should be based on what you are watching. Suggesting different modes he said, "While you switch from your favorite film to sports classics, make sure the filter on the screen can be customized to your TV settings for a better viewing experience. To understand the difference between modes, watch each mode for at least 15-30 minutes to give yourself some time to adjust before making a decision."

Cinema or Movie Mode – Purer picture

Vivid Mode – Increases saturation and brightness but pictures lose its details

Sport Mode – Optimizes live sports and other live entertainment

Standard Mode – A balance between all the modes above

In case you thought having a cinematic experience at home wasn't possible. Now it certainly is. Just relax on your couch and enjoy the in-house theatre.