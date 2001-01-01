Pocket Change

Cassio's Cassiopeia Pocket PC EG-800

Street price: $800 to $1,200 depending on options and softwares

Need a little color in your PDA? The Cassiopeia Pocket PC EG-800 features a full-color TFT touch-screen LCD, which is protected from harm by a splash-proof and shock-resistant case, making it a perfect travel companion. Powered by a 150MHz processor and 32MB RAM, it runs on Windows CE 3.0 (includes Microsoft Pocket Word & Excel and Pocket Internet Explorer), so any future Microsoft applications can be moved to the EG-800. Type I and Type II CompactFlash card slots allow for additional memory, digital camera, modem or LAN cards, and synchronization with your PC comes via its serial and infrared ports and USB. Power comes via lithium-polymer rechargeable batteries in three sizes and a handy AC adaptor. Battery life depends on battery size; a medium battery will keep you running approximately seven hours.