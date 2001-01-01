Fair Share

NETGEAR's PA 101, a USB phone line adaptor

Working from an unwired home? NETGEAR's PA 101, a USB phone line adaptor, allows you to share files, printers and drives as well as Internet access among multiple PCs, and all without having to rewire or even open your PC; connection to PCs comes via USB ports. One ISP account can be shared by multiple PCs with speeds comparable to the fastest cable or DSL modem connections. And you won't need to worry about complicated wiring: The phone wires in your walls are utilized without disrupting phone service. A lifetime warranty and 24/7 toll-free tech support come included.