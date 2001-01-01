Verizon's wireless "Over The Ear" universal headset

January 1, 2001 1 min read

This story appears in the January 2001 issue of . Subscribe »

Wireless "Over The Ear" universal headset



Verizon



(800) 416-8676



www.verizonwireless.com



Street price: $27.99

Get a crick in your neck from talking on your cell phone? Verizon's "Over the Ear" universal headset allows you to use your phone without hassling with a lot of wires or having to worry about whether you're being heard. Compatible with any phone with a 2.5mm phone jack, the headset can hook over either ear, and with noise-canceling technology, the person on the other end of the line will just hear you.