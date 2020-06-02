Tips to Keep Our Mind, Body and Soul Active During Covid-19

June 2, 2020 5 min read

The Covid19 outbreak has been difficult and unsettling for many. The comprehensive social distancing policy to combat the spread of Coronavirus had put a ‘Go Slow’ sign on our lives. With no medication, vaccination, and increasing numbers of cases every day there is inevitably the fear of the unknown. Coronavirus cases have crossed 6.3 million marks worldwide, with 3,77,404 deaths according to Worldometer figures.

Self-isolation has got us locked in the premises of our homes. Daily physical activity is no more a thing. Nor we can run around the field, nor pick our cycle and go for a ride on the street. Swimming, sweating it out in the gym, or being involved in the other exercise classes are no more normal. It’s daunting when we think of how the home environment has made us sedentary in our home.

While this lockdown is necessary for safety, we also need to make sure that our body, mind, and soul never get rusted. It's all about being healthy, fit, and boosting our spirits during these challenging times. To get the best Entrepreneur India spoke to Dr. Anuj Choudhary, Founder of Animal Booster Nutrition who gives us a few simple, active, and effective recommendations.

Healthy Meal For Body And Brain

While lockdown has made sure we can't eat outside, we instead have started cooking high-calorie meals at home. Treating your taste buds, once in a while is fine. But anything in access isn't good for our body and heart.

Covid19 spreading across like wildfire makes it essential for us to eat healthy food. What we consume determines the wellbeing of our physical health as well as psychological.

"Eating a healthy diet is not about strict limitations, staying unrealistically thin, or depriving ourselves of the foods that we love most. Rather, it’s about feeling great, having a nutritional diet, improving your health, and boosting your strength," said Choudhary.

Explaining what our meal should consist of he recommends: "In a basic diet, we all need adequate protein, carbohydrates, fats, fiber. Also, vitamins A B C and D to sustain a healthy body. Vitamin B is found in green vegetables like spinach, broccoli, beans, bananas, and eggs. Select the healthiest options to eat in your diet."

Sweat It Out Daily

We have been lazy, grumpy and workload has made us tired. When not working we often find ourselves being the perfect couch potatoes. From forming a lethargic attitude to gaining bad weight, many of us are making the worst of the lockdown. Here's when we need to release that sweating it out daily is vital due to the release of chemicals in our bodies.

"Just because we can't hit the gym, doesn't mean we can't work out. Working out leads to better sleep, no stress, and great fitness. We have to challenge ourselves to get into a shape that we aim for," he said.

The online space has tons of tutorial guides to help you with a home workout. Start with a cardio workout like jumping jack, skipping, dancing, burpees, first as it increases our breathing and heart rate. All these movement activities improve the health conditions of Hypertension, Glucose intolerance, and reducing overall body fat.

"After Cardio, one can try resistance training which helps to increase muscle strength and this can counteract type 2 diabetes. Don’t try to do harsh exercising. When exhausted just stop, don't push yourself as it can cause serious injurious," he adds.

If reducing weight and improving muscle strength is your goal try out - Air Squats, jump squats and weighted squats, deadlifts, lunges, squats, mountain climbers, and even the dreaded plank.

The World Health Organization recommended 150 minutes of moderate-intensity and 75 minutes of vigorous exercise per week for physical activity.

Yoga - A Lifestyle

Over the past few decades, there’s been an upsurge in the popularity of yoga. Today many medical, fitness professionals and celebrities are adopting and recommending this phenomenal practice.

"Yoga has enormous benefits. It helps in strengthening our brain to function, lower your stress level, and increase your flexibility. Once we have continued the practice for a month one will notice other benefits like lower blood pressure, improvement in lung capacity relief in backache problems, and helps in the control of diabetes," explains Choudhary.

Yoga is an expression of life. It keeps us externally healthy by helping us strengthen and balances our body weight. One can simply do it anywhere in the house.

Yoga is all about poses like seated, standing, twisting, challenging poses, and bandha techniques. "Tadasana, Vrikshasana, Adho Mukha Svanasana, Kursiasana, Naukasana, Pranayam, Surya Namaskar, Kapapbharti are some asanas/ poses one can practice daily to be mental- physically fit and healthy," he adds.

Covid-19, Tips and Trick Guide:

1. Start the day with 30 minutes daily workout session

2. Dancing is the best exercise

3. Drink plenty of water in a single day

4. Keep a healthy sleep cycle

5. Maintain a healthy diet

6. Say no to junk and fizzy drinks

7. Avoid excessive intake of caffeine

8. Include yoga or meditation to keep your mind calm and stress-free

9. When working out know your limits and don't push yourself

10. Have your last meal 3-4 hours before going to bed

While things might look difficult at the moment, it is all about choosing a way of life to be healthy, wealthy, wise and fit. Make the right choice for both mind, body, and soul.