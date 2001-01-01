Fast Pass

Passport Express Services Inc. offers an automated way for travelers to obtain or renew passports in as little as 24 hours
Four years ago, Eric Bulock intended to go to a business conference in Europe and needed a passport in a hurry. After frantic efforts to get one, Bulock's boss canceled the trip. "I was bummed I didn't go to Europe," recalls Bulock, now 34, "but I looked at the positive side. The process was so difficult, I thought there might be a business opportunity there."

Bulock was convinced he could use the Web to help travelers, although the Internet was still in its formative stages in 1996. Investing less than $1,000, he launched Passport Express Services Inc. in Providence, Rhode Island, aka PassportExpress.com, an automated way for travelers to obtain or renew passports in as little as 24 hours-a far cry from the usual six to eight weeks.

Travelers log on to the Passport Express site for details about the process, then they contact a toll-free information center, where they are given information about the documents they need to submit. Travelers print those documents and take them to a post office or district courthouse, where they are reviewed and shipped to Passport Express. Couriers pick up the documents and deliver them to the passport agency, a pick-up time is given, and the courier ships them back overnight.

Bulock, who employs six and charges $75 to $150 for the passport service, estimates 2000 sales at just under $1 million. In the future, Bulock hopes to partner with corporate travel departments and travel portals to broaden his business' scope.

Pamela Rohland, a writer in Bernville, Pennsylvania, is anxiously awaiting the development of a freelance writer doll.

