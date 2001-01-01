Sign On

Data Becker's Your Handwriting font-creation software
Your Handwriting

  • Street price: $17
  • Requires: Windows 95/98, 32MB RAM, 40MB hard-drive space, scanner
  • Data Becker
  • Needham Heights, Massachussets
  • (781) 453-2340
  • www.databecker.com

Somewhere in our mad rush to render everything into ones and zeros, a part of the human spirit got left behind. This program helps bring at least a smidgen of it back by enabling you to make your own handwriting into a True Type font. Simply scan your handwriting into the program, and you can start typing with it. Perfect for signing important documents, letters and the like on-screen-and for bringing a little individuality back to a sometimes overly processed world.





J.W. Dysart, a software analyst and Internet business consultant, has written for more than 40 publications, including The New York Times.

