Sign On
This story appears in the January 2001 issue of . Subscribe »
|Your
Handwriting
Somewhere in our mad rush to render everything into ones and zeros, a part of the human spirit got left behind. This program helps bring at least a smidgen of it back by enabling you to make your own handwriting into a True Type font. Simply scan your handwriting into the program, and you can start typing with it. Perfect for signing important documents, letters and the like on-screen-and for bringing a little individuality back to a sometimes overly processed world.
J.W. Dysart, a software analyst and Internet business consultant, has written for more than 40 publications, including The New York Times.