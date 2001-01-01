Data Becker's Your Handwriting font-creation software

January 1, 2001 1 min read

Your Handwriting



Street price: $17



Requires: Windows 95/98, 32MB RAM, 40MB hard-drive space, scanner



Data Becker



Needham Heights, Massachussets



(781) 453-2340



www.databecker.com



Somewhere in our mad rush to render everything into ones and zeros, a part of the human spirit got left behind. This program helps bring at least a smidgen of it back by enabling you to make your own handwriting into a True Type font. Simply scan your handwriting into the program, and you can start typing with it. Perfect for signing important documents, letters and the like on-screen-and for bringing a little individuality back to a sometimes overly processed world.











J.W. Dysart, a software analyst and Internet business consultant, has written for more than 40 publications, including The New York Times.