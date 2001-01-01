It's Catching

Qualitone Multimedia's Tell-a-friend Broadcaster software for word-of mouth advertising

January 1, 2001 1 min read

Tell-a-friend Broadcaster



Street price: $39 for a one-year subscription



Requires: Web-based service links to your Web site with a line of HTML provided by Qualitone



Qualitone Multimedia



Pretoria, South Africa



www.ezinefactory.co.za



More powerful than a locomotive, able to leap tall buildings in a single bound, nothing beats word-of-mouth advertising for dotcoms. Why not make it easy for visitors to recommend your site to a friend? Tell-a-friend Broadcaster does just that by providing them with a simple link they can click on to tell friends about your Web site. Bonus: the Tell-a-friend's recommendation link can also be dropped into an e-mail message, newsgroup or e-zine. Viralicious.











