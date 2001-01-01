Moving Day
This story appears in the January 2001 issue of . Subscribe »
|PT
Pro
Usually upgrading to a new PC means reliving the decisions behind every tweak and personalized setting you've ever made to every program you've ever used. Forget that. PT Pro automatically makes a copy of all those settings as well as all your data files and transfers those settings intact to your new system. The result: That spanking new system may make you more productive after all.
J.W. Dysart, a software analyst and Internet business consultant, has written for more than 40 publications, including The New York Times.