Survey: Dubai, Tell Us How You Feel About Returning To Work From Your Offices Post The COVID-19 Lockdowns

June 8, 2020 1 min read

Built by Entrepreneur Middle East in collaboration with Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry, this survey aims to look into the sentiment of private sector employees in Dubai about going back to work from their offices in Dubai after the lockdowns imposed by the coronavirus pandemic. Share your thoughts, and make your voice heard!

