8 Ways to Improve Your Efficiency When Working From Home

June 8, 2020 4 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

As the Covid-19 pandemic outbreak continues to grow, a lot more companies are requesting their employees to continue working from home. Earlier, there were a few organizations that would delegate a single work-from-home day each week but what happens when it becomes a mandate? While it’s a dream for many workers, there are a whole lot of people who find it a ladder difficult to climb.

If you’re someone who is not used to working from home, the temporary norm can make you feel lost, unproductive, and isolated. Well, we feel you.

Working from home for most people means chilling in sweats or pajamas all day, laying on the couch, snacking often, catching up on a web series, or simply pretending to work. Let’s be realistic? Following the same pattern, every day can get monotonous.

To keep yourself working productively from home, we have some tips that will ensure the same productivity and efficiency as you would feel working out of your office and keep your spirits up. Here are some important tips to help you increase your efficiency at work:

Start your day at your usual time: The first step to ensure productivity is by following your normal morning routine. Set an alarm and wake-up at a time you usually do. Though it can be tempting to turn that alarm off and continue sleeping, refrain from doing so. Use this time to shower, run chores, exercise, meditate, or cook a meal. Setting a consistent routine will make you feel more accountable to yourself and would help you set a tone for the day

Try sticking to your regular working hours: Though most companies want their employees to log in and logout as per their respective schedules, there are some companies that are lenient in their approach for people working from home. However, we would suggest that if the latter is the case, consider setting a work from the home schedule which you can adhere to. Speak to your boss and ask him/her when he/she needs you to be available. Besides this, check your email regularly and communicate with partners and clients.

Avoid getting into the habit of taking long breaks: Taking regular breaks can become a habit. Though it’s important to leave your screen and move around as you would at the office, don’t do that very often at home. It can hamper your productivity. Instead, keep work and personal time separate. Utilize lunch breaks, tea breaks and post-works hours to catch up with family, a friend, or a hobby.

Have a comfortable workspace: A lot of people misunderstand ‘work from home’ as ‘work from bed’, *giggles*. Like we all have workstations in Office, we should have a small comfortable work station at home as well, this would help in setting the mood for the day. Don’t let that happen to you as it can take a huge toll on your productivity. If you can manage a makeshift, a dedicated workplace, and a desk and chair, nothing like it. We promise you’ll feel more alert, productive, and organized.

Dress up to keep the motivation going: Ditch the jammies and put on your regular work attire. If you feel funny wearing formals at home, how about jeans and a tee? Though comfort at home is important, it can make you feel sleepy and sluggish. When you’re dressed appropriately, psychologically you will be more prepared to start work.

Stay connected with your co-workers virtually: Owing to a myriad of software options available, virtual meetings are a thing now. Instead of postponing meetings that were already scheduled, run them, as usual, using Google Hangouts, Microsoft Teams, Skype, Zoom, or GoToMeeting.

Prepare a to-do-list to plan your work schedule: A sure-shot way to keep productivity throughout the day is by planning your work. List the things you plan to do and tick them off at the end of the day. This will not just give you a feeling of accomplishment before you go to bed but will also boost your morale to take on the next day.

Making sure your children are attended to: With schools declaring holidays as well, your kids are likely to be home too. While you don’t want them to be a distraction amidst your busy schedule, don’t isolate them completely. Stock up on books and puzzles to keep them educated and entertained throughout this period.

Making a transition from office to working at home is something that usually takes time. However, if you replicate everything you do at work at home, each day will be more productive than the other.