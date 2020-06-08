Time Meets Innovation and Supercars: Top 5 Luxury Sapphire Watches so Far

June 8, 2020 5 min read

There is a reason why limited-edition timepieces exist, it's just not the price tag. A wristwatch is more than just a device that showcases time. Consciously or unconsciously your watch is a statement piece. It represents your individuality, beliefs, values, and style.

Sapphire crystal, the-second-hardest material after diamonds, is on top of watch-making materials at the moment. From cutting it to creating an artistic piece, working around this mineral corundum is a task. One wrong move and all you will be left with are brutally shattered pieces of the precious stone. However, sapphire has formed its luxury rarity in Horology, making brands create a timepiece that will make your heads turn. And it's time for you to add sapphire case watches in your collection.

From Hublot's latest ‘Big Bang E' to Aventi's Supercar A-10, Entrepreneur India brings you a list of high end, complicated, modern interpretation of a design classic wristwatches of all time.

Hublot Big Bang E

Although Hublot isn't the first brand to venture into sapphire timepieces, it surely has created models that no one can compete with. 2016, the brand started with Big Bang collection and has introduced red, yellow, and trans translucent blue watches. However, Hublot has just unveiled the “Big Bang E,” connected watch.

Describing the display as “Art of Fusion,” the latest combines tradition, heritage, and modern innovation together. The 42mm case is either made from black ceramic or titanium which is made up of 42 components, 27 of which are for the K Module alone. This is also the first time that the brand will sell the watch on its website.

The watch still has the signature feature like scratch-proof sapphire crystal and is covered with an AMOLED high definition touchscreen. It also dons a black rubber strap with a deployment buckle invented by Hublot in 1980 for its classic model and it's their patent one-click system. A great pick for those who believe in a blend of traditional and modern connection.

Aventi A-10

One look at the Aventi A-10 collection and you will see how deeply they are inspired by the supercars. To put it simply, what Lamborghini is to cars, Aventi is to watches. While most brands follow the traditional shape of the timepieces, the brand has given its collection a look of a sports car with its 68 angles and 114 surfaces.

Getting away from the traditional horology, the makers have given it a complex look. Most of the materials used in its making are that of a supercar which is its USP. The skeletal inner-design is inspired by the car’s chassis and is made from automotive-grade titanium, with its 3020-degree melting point, a density of 4.51/cm³. The 'engine' is its highlight that comes with - a two-barrel tourbillon movement with 22 jewels, a frequency of 28800/Hz, and a power reserve of 72 hours.

Keeping the whole propping the hood of a Lamborghini feels alive, the windshield is made up of 99.9996% pure sapphire crystal. The flagship model's sapphire crystal gives a nearly 360° view of its powerfully oscillating movement and comes with a decent price-tag, making it one of the accessible luxury sapphire cases watches so far.

Bell & Ross BR-X2 Skeleton Tourbillon Micro-Rotor

Simplicity still holds the key to many hearts. Bell & Ross's BR-X2 Skeleton Tourbillon Micro-Rotor stays true to the art of classic timepieces. Keeping the look intact of its signature BR 01 model, the watch has the same circle within a square, which to be honest still has its charm. It has a tourbillon movement framed by two pieces of carefully machined sapphire crystal that come in a 42.5mm case.

Framed by two pieces of sapphire crystal, the model creates an effect wearing the movement alone on the wrist. The self-winding flying tourbillon movement is secured between the two sapphire plates and is also water-resistant to 50 meters. This is an ideal pick for those who believe in the mantra of keeping it simple and classy.

Bugatti Chiron Tourbillon

Joining the league of car inspiration is the new Bugatti Chiron watch from Jacob & Co. After almost a full year of development, the model has finally hit the market. Both the brands came together to create a timepiece that honors their power and performance of the three million dollars Chiron now represented in the timepiece.

This watch has a 16-cylinder engine that goes on your wrist for the first time. The vision is to bring the movement of Chiron on the display. The intention is to duplicate the Bugatti engine under a massive sapphire crystal on the watch which displays its movement just like that of the car.

The highly complex creation is such that it will simply blow away petrol heads. The only downfall is the hefty tag price. However, the miniature engine's pistons indeed move and have features like tiny horseshoe grille, shock absorbers, and more. It is also being that this is a limited edition collection with only 250 pieces.

Richard Mille RM 56-02 Tourbillon Sapphire

With two decades in the market, Richard Mille has already shown what swiss luxury and innovation is all about in the Haute horology. One can surely vouch for their craft, material, precious stone, and watchmaking skills.

The Richard Mille RM 56-02 Tourbillon Sapphire comprises three intricate layers, the first of its kind in the timeline market so far. It is extremely hard and scratch-resistant. The highlights of the model are the groundbreaking use of sapphire to create transparent components and the cable and pulley system that suspends the movement from the sapphire case.

Another interesting feature is a ratchet at 9 o'clock that lets you adjust the tension on the cable. Plus an arrow-shaped indicator at 12 o'clock lets you know whether or not you're within normal tolerances, as if the watch wasn't already very complex. However, the piece looks so stunning, that you can't help but just gaze at it.