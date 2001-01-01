State of the Estate

What is estate planning and why should you be doing it now?
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
3 min read

This story appears in the January 2001 issue of . Subscribe »

What is estate planning and how can it help you? If you've never considered the question, think of it this way: You're not going to be around forever. Plan on it. If you haven't yet made a will, do it today. You can download a "No-Frills" will at Nolo.com, but that's only a temporary measure. It doesn't deal with complex distribution of assets, joint holdings or your (hopefully) multimillion-dollar start-up. Those and other details are covered by estate planning.

Estate planning can be summarized in three words: Who gets what? "When you die, something will happen to all your stuff: investments, real estate, business assets, clothing, jewelry and cars," explains Ric Edelman, financial advisor and founder of Edelman Financial Services Inc. in Fairfax, Virginia. "You have the opportunity now to dictate what will happen to [those things]."

For most Americans, a comprehensive estate plan is a will, often including a medical directive and durable power of attorney. "But if you own a business, there's an extra wrinkle," Edelman points out. "A business is a separate legal entity. It has a life of its own, it can own assets, it hires staff, and it has financial and legal obligations. But it's dumb. So it needs you to tell it what to do." That's where estate planning is particularly important. A business owner has obligations to vendors, customers and employees. Arrangements must be made for the succession of the business upon your death, disability or retirement. Otherwise, employees, customers and vendors are left in the lurch, and your family may suffer inordinate tax consequences. Estate planning is largely driven by a desire to avoid taxes at rates of 37 to 55 percent.

As you establish your business, "get good financial, tax and legal advice," says Edelman, who is also author of The Truth About Money. And the sooner you do an estate plan-irrespective of your age or your financial situation-the better off you will be. "Too often, budding entrepreneurs are focused on the excitement of their businesses and are not interested in the more mundane elements," adds Edelman. "That's a big mistake, especially if there are partners, because when the business is new and the future is ahead of you, it's easy to make decisions with your partner. But if you don't make an agreement as friends in the early days, you'll reach agreement in the end as enemies in a court of law."

Paul DeCeglie, a freelance business writer based in Los Angeles, is a former staff reporter for American Banker and Journal of Commerce.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Cannabis Capital

Cannabis Capital

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Starting a Business

Telltale Signs That You Shouldn't Be Raising Venture Capital

Starting a Business

How to Make Money as a Musician

Starting a Business

Here's How I Started the Business That Appeared on 'Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch'