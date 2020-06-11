Dubai Chamber And Amazon Host Webinar Highlighting Current E-Commerce Trends

June 11, 2020 2 min read

Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Amazon held a joint webinar focusing on recent e-commerce trends, competitive advantages of becoming a certified Amazon seller in the current business landscape brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The workshop welcomed 330 participants, consisting of businesses operating various economic sectors, including retail, electronics and food and beverages, among others. Speakers included Jasmin Frick, Head of Seller Growth & Success at Amazon MENA and Mireia Garcia Casas, Regional Manager of Seller Promotions at Amazon MENA, with topics on e-commerce industry trends, as well as tactics and tips on setting up a seller profile on Amazon and generating sales through the portal.

H.E. Hamad Buamim, President and CEO of Dubai Chamber, commented on how the webinar and partnership with Amazon is part of their efforts to help companies in Dubai to build a digital presence and leverage new business opportunities. He commended on how online businesses have fared better in light of the pandemic, due to their agile approach. “It is up to businesses now to enhance their competitive edge leveraging digital channels to reach customers,” said Buamim.

Hassan Al Hashemi, VP of International Relations at Dubai Chamber also addressed participants on the benefits of selling online, which can range from operational flexibility, scalability and lower operating costs.

