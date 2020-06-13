8 Apps to Stay Creative, Entertaining and Artistic During Covid-19

June 13, 2020 4 min read

Digital technology is dramatically transforming the way we live our lives. The pandemic and lockdown introduced us to various platforms that made the period of isolation easier than we thought. The innovative socializing apps, chatrooms, OTTs, gaming platforms introduced us to an entirely new world, that many of us were aware of but never really explored it ourselves.

However, lockdown gave us a lot of time to unwind our creative and artistic side. Many already know what we're are talking about and those who don't, Entrepreneur India brings you eight applications that will change the way you are living your lockdown and social distancing period.

TikTok:

Talk about entertainment and TikTok is the first app that pops into your head. Thanks to its popularity, the app is ruling the town with millions of users. The app helps in recreating videos with its special effects like adding music, emojis, stickers, face filters, and beauty effects. It lets users easily trim, cut, merge, and duplicate video clips. It also lets you live stream with a fresh creative design like dance, comedy, blog, food, sports, and discover videos from endless categories.

Bolo Indya:

Made in India, Bolo Indya is arch-rival to all other infotainment apps. Representing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision ‘Vocal for Local’, it lets the user share their opinion, raise their voice, learnings, and experiences. The main feature of the app comprises of creating video based on our knowledge, art, and interest. It also allows users to create and share content in 10 Indian languages. It has over 4.65 lakh active members. The app just like its rival also allows you to make money.

Starmaker:

Love to sing? Starmaker lets you unleash the singer inside us. With 50 million+ users globally, it lets you sing a free karaoke song and make friends through the beat of the music. Key features- sing along with rolling lyrics, edit your recording, with a prevalent range of voice effects, and by sharing it we can win likes and followers. Moreover, it allows you to play a duet with the help of your favorite artist/ friend. Also, you can share it on social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, and WhatsApp.

Roposo:

A popular video-sharing app, Roposo has over 25+ channels like Haha Tv, Bhakti, Beats, and more, entertaining you in different languages. The USP of the app is how it connects to regional content. Like other apps, even this one has provisions to create amazing videos with the help of filters, stickers, various effects like - slo-mo, time-lapse, portraits with natural light, studio light, contour light, and stage moonlight.

Likee:

Likee is a globally accepted short video creation platform. It is one of the leading special effects short video editing tool. With a simple tap, one can become the video star of their social circles in less than a minute. One thing that people love about the app is their highlighting new features like make-up, microsurgery that lets you put exquisite make-up within a second. Some of the smart features include hair color, 4D magic, video dubbing with a collection of the dubbing script from the world’s most popular movies.

Vigo Video:

Vigo Video is the best Indian alternative for TikTok. The video maker app lets you make short funny videos. Here you can showcase your talent by singing, dancing, comedy, cooking, art, and beauty, etc. in 15 seconds. Let's call it a revamp version of Snapchat but with more advanced features like cute stickers and special effects, flawless look, discover. You also get to meet new people with a shared interest in your area and globally. Collaborate with other creative and fun people and grow your fan base.

Kwai:

Through this app, you will be able to earn rewards as well as win millions of fans from all over the world. Kwai lets you edit videos in various text fonts, animated filters, dynamic stickers, and 4D motions effects. One can also trim, cut, crop, merge, stitch the video just like the other apps. It also has a special feature of lip-syncing to your favorite movie line, music videos, songs, and dramas. Unlike the Facebook and Snapchat story which stays for 24hrs, at Kway it stays for 48 hrs. The app is available both in android and iOS.

InShot:

Inshot is one of the premiere video makers and HD pro video editors with music that helps you in making cool videos with ease and comfort. You can coil, trim, cut, merge, split the videos into multiple slips as per your choice just like other apps. The platform helps to crop videos and export it without losing quality and share them on Instagram, IGTV, Facebook, WhatsApp, Twitter, YouTube, and Messenger with just a click of a button.