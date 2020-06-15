Flipkart Launches 'Flipkart Perfect Homes Junior' To Sell Locally Manufactured Furniture For Kids

June 15, 2020 2 min read

Walmart-owned Flipkart on Monday announced the launch of ‘Flipkart Perfect Homes Junior’ to expand its range of furniture selection on the platform. This specific category will include furniture for children that are not downsized for the age between 2 and 16 years.

These furniture are made locally in India and will include beds, study desk, kids seating/table and chair set, and storage wardrobes.

The kid’s portfolio will feature functional, vibrant and high-quality furniture with ample storage space and aesthetically pleasing looks. These furniture are made keeping safety measures in mind such as rounded edges, free of toxic chemicals, sturdy with no pinching parts and durability certified, among others.

Indian grown e-commerce claims that each product will undergo rigorous audits by a trained quality team at Flipkart to ensure that highest standards of safety and quality are maintained in the process.

“The launch of ‘Flipkart Perfect Homes Junior’ range will mark the company’s foray into kid’s furniture—a category pegged to grow at 20 per cent year-on-year, according to industry reports,” read a company statement.

Commenting on the launch, Dev Iyer, vice-president - private labels, Flipkart, said, “We understand the aspirations as well as the concerns of Indian parents when it comes to buying products for their kids. They are value-driven and very quality-conscious. Safety and functionality are important considerations, and Flipkart Perfect Homes Junior range meets these expectations. With this expansion, we further strengthen our offerings in the online furniture industry, especially in the current times when parents are looking for dedicated spaces for their kids, as they continue staying indoors.”

Flipkart launched its ‘Perfect Homes Studio’ range in February 2020 with a focus on the young urban population’s desire for sleek, minimalist and functional furniture. The product targets the young urban population in metros and tier-one cities in the age group of 25 to 45 years.

The collection brings a range of multi-utility designs in wardrobes, tables, cabinets, drawers, shelves, shoe racks, stools and other small furniture, keeping in mind the space limitations most urban households face.

Founded in 2007, Flipkart now has a registered customer base of over 200 million, offering over 150 million products across more than 80 categories.