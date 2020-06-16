Alibaba Cloud Invests $283 Mn To Accelerate Global Partner Innovations

June 16, 2020 2 min read

Alibaba Cloud, the data intelligence backbone of Alibaba Group, on Tuesday, announced it will invest $283 million in fiscal year 2021 to empower global partners and accelerate joint innovations in the post-pandemic era.

With this investment, Alibaba aims to bring its partners up to speed with digitalization capabilities and create joint products and solutions to benefit even more customers across all sectors. This investment will also help to bring new and improved work processes with partners that will increase communication efficiency, so that the parties can respond quickly to changing customer demands, especially during black swan events such as the COVID-19 pandemic.

Till last year, Alibaba Cloud has delivered more than 2,000 hybrid cloud projects to help customers expedite their digitalization process, saving hugely on operation and infrastructure costs.

Alibaba Cloud is currently working with close to 10,000 global partners serving more than 350,000 business customers worldwide.

Alibaba Cloud has invested heavily in research and development to help its partners integrate their products and services on Alibaba Cloud’s leading infrastructure platform.

With partners such as MongoDB, Intel, VMware, Salesforce, SAP, Red Hat and Fortinet, Alibaba Cloud has created more than 500 joint solutions catering to industries such as new retail, fintech, manufacturing, media and entertainment.

Commenting on the investment, Lancelot Guo, VP of Alibaba Group, and GM of Ecosystem and Sales Operations, Alibaba Cloud Intelligence, said, “As Alibaba Cloud continues to expand our product and services offerings, we want to bring even more opportunities to our partners so that we can collaboratively innovate to bring the most up-to-date services to our customers, and generate business success for them.”

“The investment shows our commitment to help partners integrate their businesses with Alibaba Cloud, and together we will create more value for the global cloud industry,” he further added.

On Indian ecosystems, Alex Li, General Manager, Alibaba Cloud, South Asia, said, “Alibaba Cloud has cultivated strategic partnerships with Global System Integrators like Infosys to drive business growth in India, China, and the rest of the world. We are committed to working and cultivating partnerships with Global System Integrators across several areas including sales, delivery, technology and services.”

Established in 2009, Alibaba Cloud, the data intelligence backbone of Alibaba Group, is among the world’s top three IaaS providers, according to Gartner, and the largest provider of public cloud services in China, according to IDC.