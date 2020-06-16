5 Ways Blogging Can Help Businesses During COVID

June 16, 2020 4 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The highly contagious novel coronavirus has affected all businesses in some way. Startups and small businesses, which often run on tight operating budgets, have been experiencing supply disruption (or increase in supply cost) and lower demand for products/services amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

If your startup or small business is also facing the heat due to the current pandemic, you can think about ramping up your blogging efforts to get going in these troubled times. In this article, I’m going to discuss how blogging can help businesses during today’s COVID world and beyond.

Create Value to Your Audience

Small or big, each and every entrepreneur has a social responsibility towards its audience. In the trying times of coronavirus pandemic, you can fulfill your social responsibility by educating your audience via your blog posts.

People remember when businesses care about them. Even a small gesture of caring goes a long way. So you should tweak your business blogging strategy to better address the coronavirus situation.

Here are some common blog post ideas for businesses amid the coronavirus outbreak:

Useful content about healthy habits and disease prevention

Food/recipe roundups to boost immunity

Advice on how to successfully manage work-from-home life

Tips on staying healthy (physically and mentally) during social distancing

Remember, customers and prospects take note of when businesses go the extra mile to offer value in difficult times. So the more you care for them, the more you earn their trust. This will eventually translate into more sales.

Grow Interest in Your Products/Services

When you create tons of useful content, you not only add value to your audience but also pique their interests in your products/services. How?

The coronavirus outbreak has caused great uncertainty around us. With no proven treatment of the infectious disease yet, most people are worried about the future. In such a troubling scenario, if you try to address your audience’s concerns via your blog posts, they will feel valued. As a result, they are more likely to turn to your products/services whenever the need for the same arises.

Grow Your Email List

Email marketing is an old yet effective way to build brand awareness and increase sales. What’s more, it delivers a handsome return on investment (ROI).

However, businesses need to have a long list of subscribers to ensure the success of email marketing campaigns. And creating tonnes of useful blog content can be a surefire way to grow your email list. This is because your prospects and customers will subscribe to your business blog if you provide them useful tips in your posts to safely navigate through the COVID-19 outbreak.

Improve Your Website’s SEO

Gone are the days when people used to visit stores and buy things without doing any prior research about the products/services. Now, people check online first. Then, they buy any products/services.

That being said, your website should rank on the top of the search results when prospective customers search online. And publishing blog posts regularly improves your website’s search engine optimization (SEO) because blogging will keep your website fresh and current and visitors will stay longer on your website.

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, people want more reliable information to resolve their queries. So by tweaking your blog content strategy to address the coronavirus challenges, you can get more people to read your content and eventually improve your website’s SEO.

Build Thought Leadership

It goes without saying that being a thought leader offers incredible benefits to any entrepreneur, irrespective of the industry. People often follow thought leaders to make informed decisions.

When you share useful content regularly, people will start noticing you. And after some time, if you keep on being consistent and dependable, your blog will turn into a thought leadership vehicle. During this coronavirus situation, you have ample opportunities to create useful content for your audiences to win their respect and trust.

Final thoughts

When supply cost increases and demand for products/services decreases, exploring inexpensive ways to generate leads is a good business strategy to grow sales.

Business blogging, if done strategically, can accelerate lead generation in a crisis like COVID-19. So make a plan to include blogging aggressively in your marketing arsenal to reap multiple benefits.