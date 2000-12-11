More E-Commerce Bells And Whistles

Add helpful customer features to your site.

December 11, 2000 2 min read

When you're ready to add bells and whistles to your e-commerce site, make sure they're of real value to your online shoppers.

Here are two great features that can take your shopping site to the next level and create a more personalized shopping experience for your customers:

My Favorites. This feature allows the registered members on your site to compile a list of their favorite items from your catalog. It could be as simple as checking a box that says "Add this product to My Favorites," or it could be an automatic process that remembers the products they buy most frequently and compiles the list as they go.

Wish lists. This feature can allow your shoppers to not only create a list of products they'd like to get, but also gives their friends, family and other loved ones access to the list. It can also e-mail their favorite gift-givers with hints on what to buy them on the next gift-giving occasion.

Both of these features also help you better personalize your marketing messages to each member, offering discounts on just the right products to encourage a sale.

Aliza Sherman is an entrepreneur and author of Cybergrrl: A Woman's Guide to the World Wide Web (Ballantine Books). She is currently working on her next book and new company.