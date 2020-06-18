STEP Conference Goes Virtual With STEP Anywhere 2020

June 18, 2020 2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

STEP Conference, dubbed "the leading technology festival for emerging markets” in the Middle East, is set to bring back the experience of its annual conference, virtually, through the launch of STEP Anywhere, from August 24-26.

As its first edition, STEP Anywhere will feature talks and panels covering the latest trends and insights in healthcare, education, finance, last-mile delivery, streaming, digital media and more, which are all significant industries with growth potential given the current global situation. The event will take place as a full-fledged conference, with multiple online stages, namely- Main Stage, STEP Money, STEP X, STEP Digital, Wellness stage & Entertainment Stage.

Highlights of the upcoming event’s schedule include talks and panels, workshops, virtual networking rooms, and virtual exhibition areas. Participants will get to witness the latest innovations, brand activations, live entertainment, and also get exclusive access to virtual one-on-one meetings with some of the leading, most experienced global mentors and investors.

STEP Anywhere will also play host to an Online Startup Basecamp, where over 200 global startups, across a plethora of industries including technology, finance, and health will showcase their work, get to attend curated investor meetings online, and also get a chance to partake in the STEP Anywhere Pitch Competition.

There’s a great lineup of speakers too, some of which include Christine Tsai, CEO and Founding Partner of 500 Startups, Courtney Powell, COO of 500 Startups, Dr. Graciela Chichilnisky, CEO and co-founder of Global Thermostat, Kalsoom Lakhani, CEO and founder of Invest2Innovate, Jonathan Richenthal, CEO of Human Future, and creative entrepreneur Ron Simpson.

Entrepreneur Middle East readers can avail a special community discount code 'EntrepreneursMEStep' that gives a 20% discount on regular tickets to access all stages, tracks and activities over the three days at STEP Anywhere 2020. Get your tickets on the website here! Startups can apply to showcase here.

For more information on speakers, activities, partners, and tickets, visit: https://anywhere.stepconference.com/.

Related: STEP 2020 To Present Key Insights For Startups Keen On Global Expansion