Apps That Will Ease Your Lifestyle and Survival During Covid-19

June 18, 2020 4 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The new normal due to COVID 19 has introduced us to a very different way of life. The monotonous way of things at times makes you wonder when will it be safe again to step out of the house? However, one can certainly thank some applications and services which gave us some relief. While we can't still step out we certainly can make the best use of the technology to meet our needs. From video calling a friend, to some e-learning, to detect the symptoms of COVID-19, to even consulting doctors online, there is an online app to serve all your needs.

The pandemic started a digital revolution and we massively became part of the online world. The apps made things a little simpler and at the same time gave us a new way to respond to the virus. As the Coronavirus pandemic is forcing millions of us to stay home, Entrepreneur India has curated a list of apps that are going to ease our lifestyle.

Online grocery & Food Delivery

Let's start with the basics, essentials first! During this lockdown and worst of times in recent weeks, online grocery saw a new peak. The lockdown brought in a massive opportunity for e-commerce. Though many of our neighbourhood grocery stores are now open, it is advisable to avoid going out and follow social distancing. Startups like Bigbasket, Zomato, Dunzo, StoreSe, PhonePe, Grofers, HousejoyMart, etc, have hit the online grocery sector and are helping the consumers who have flocked to the internet to meet their needs.

Entertainment-OTT and Gaming App

With the coronavirus pandemic and its ensuing lockdown, online streaming seems to be the new winner. Watching content on OTT platforms have become a new way of how we consume entertainment. From Disney+Hotstar, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video to Zee5, Voot, one has plenty to choose from. When it comes to e-gaming people showed interest in online games like Ludo king, PubG, Call of Duty, Teenpatti, etc.

Content Aggregator

While the abundance of streaming services is good news for customers it can often be confusing to figure out where a particular piece of content is available and more importantly, whether a movie or TV show is worth watching. This is the time when content aggregator apps come for your rescue. Pick from JustWatch, Flixjini, Reelgood, which will help people to find the content easily as per their choice and preference without wasting any time.

A must during the novel coronavirus time, there are various apps available for your protection. Aarogya Setu and other apps have been deployed by the Government to track the pandemic. These mobile applications help users identify whether they are at risk of COVID 19 or not. It provides people with important information like what are the symptoms and how to stay safe. There are also other apps like COVA app, Contact tracing app, Quarantine watch, Yatri web app that can help you with the same.

GPS Trackers

After lockdown is fully over, the businesses got affected. Goes without a say snatchers, thieves are looking out for every possible opportunity to make a move. This is one of the main reasons why GPS tracking is the need of the hour. Many GPS tracker companies like Letstrack, RelyEon, AutoWiz are developing new GPS and vehicle security systems by enabling APP-to-APP and APP-TO-WEB hardware and software solutions to power the Internet of Things (IoT). One can put the trackers in their cars, pets, bags, and others.

Online Shopping

When one can't buy fashion physically online is the place to be. Apps like Nykaa, Myntra, Koovs, Ajio, Amazon, Flipkart, etc are back in delivering the orders. As visiting malls ain't an option anymore, we would like to move on to online shopping.

Tele Consultation

Teleconsultation has become the new normal in the healthcare industry. Many healthcare startups came up with telemedicine services to help the people so that they can consult their doctors regularly. Navia Life Care, Practo, DocsApp, 1Mg are few platforms that have come up with teleconsultation services for its patients. These services reduce the chances of patients visiting hospitals for non-emergency cases.

Video Calling & Online Meeting

Work from home and not being able to meet friends, made us turn towards applications like Zoom, Facetime by apple, Google meet app, Google duo, Skype, The Say Namaste, and more. These platforms not only offered a simple way to collaborate and communicate with colleagues but also loved ones. From e-meetings to just having some laughable conversations, these apps did change our lives.