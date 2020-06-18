25,000 Returnee Migrant Workers to Get Jobs Under Garib Kalyan Rojgaar Abhiyaan: FM Sitharaman

June 18, 2020 2 min read

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday announced details of PM Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan that aims to provide job opportunities to migrant workers who have returned to their hometowns due to Covid-19 enforced shutdown.

As per the government data, approximately 116 districts spread over six states, including Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jharkhand and Odisha have received substantial numbers of returnees. State and central governments have carried out mapping of skill sets of these migrant workers, based on which 25,000 migrant laborers have been selected for this campaign.

“Within 125 days, for 116 districts, nearly 25 schemes of the government will be brought together under Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan, we will reach saturation levels for each of those schemes within those 125 days,” FM Sitharaman said during a press conference.

Under the campaign, not only will migrant workers get employment opportunities, but public work worth INR 50,000 crore will also be carried out.

“This campaign of 125 days, which will work in mission mode, will involve intensified and focused implementation of 25 different types of works to provide employment to the migrant workers on one hand and create infrastructure in the rural regions of the country on the other hand, with a resource envelope of INR 50,000 crore.”

To begin with, jobs will be provided for four months and depending on how it works out for the workers and central government, further decision will be taken, she said.

The 25 different kind of works will include construction of wells, plantation, horticulture, angwadi centres, rural housing, rural connectivity and border road works, railway works, Shyama Prasad Mukherjee RURBAN mission, PM KUSUM works, laying of fiber optic cable under Bharat Net and works under Jal Jeevan mission.

Aimed at mitigating difficulties of returnee migrant workers during next four months, the campaign will be launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 20 via virtual conference from Telihar village in Khagaria District of Bihar.